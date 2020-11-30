Optus chief pushes for policy promoting telecoms - Mobile World Live

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin (pictured) urged operators and government to align on setting policies to incentivise growth and investment, to ensure the industry reaches its potential, particularly around 5G networks.

Speaking at a business update for media and industry analysts, Bayer Rosmarin outlined challenges which may limit the sector’s ability to invest fully in future infrastructure.

She argued structural changes are stripping the sector of profitability at a time when technology cycles are getting shorter, investment requirements are rising and reliance on telecoms is at an all-time high.

“If we can set policies which address the structural issues and deliver a level playing field, I’m optimistic that we can unlock the investment necessary in new technologies and infrastructure that are critical to the future productivity growth for Australia.”

Bayer Rosmarin said analysis by PwC suggested deployment of 5G could boost the Australian economy by AUD130 billion ($96 billion) and create 205,000 jobs in the ten years to end-2030. But she noted realising these benefits requires policies encouraging investment and a competitive environment. “Without these up to AUD55 billion of the predicted benefits of 5G will be put at risk.”

The CEO welcomed a media reform green paper released last week which set out a path to free up 600MHz spectrum, citing this as an example of the type of reform which can strengthen 5G.

“Given the criticality of telecommunications, it’s vital we look ahead to consider how we can sustain and grow our sector at the time when it’s needed more than ever.”