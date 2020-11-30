 Optus chief pushes for policy promoting telecoms - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Optus chief pushes for policy promoting telecoms

30 NOV 2020

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin (pictured) urged operators and government to align on setting policies to incentivise growth and investment, to ensure the industry reaches its potential, particularly around 5G networks.

Speaking at a business update for media and industry analysts, Bayer Rosmarin outlined challenges which may limit the sector’s ability to invest fully in future infrastructure.

She argued structural changes are stripping the sector of profitability at a time when technology cycles are getting shorter, investment requirements are rising and reliance on telecoms is at an all-time high.

“If we can set policies which address the structural issues and deliver a level playing field, I’m optimistic that we can unlock the investment necessary in new technologies and infrastructure that are critical to the future productivity growth for Australia.”

Bayer Rosmarin said analysis by PwC suggested deployment of 5G could boost the Australian economy by AUD130 billion ($96 billion) and create 205,000 jobs in the ten years to end-2030. But she noted realising these benefits requires policies encouraging investment and a competitive environment. “Without these up to AUD55 billion of the predicted benefits of 5G will be put at risk.”

The CEO welcomed a media reform green paper released last week which set out a path to free up 600MHz spectrum, citing this as an example of the type of reform which can strengthen 5G.

“Given the criticality of telecommunications, it’s vital we look ahead to consider how we can sustain and grow our sector at the time when it’s needed more than ever.”

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

ZTE chief sets a price on China 5G deployments

China Telecom 5G penetration tops 20%

Globe targets wide Manila coverage by end-2020
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association