 Obstacles tipped for merged Indonesian operator - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Obstacles tipped for merged Indonesian operator

12 JAN 2022

Moody’s Investors Service predicted the business created from a combination of Indosat Ooredoo with Hutchison 3 Indonesia would struggle to maintain market share over the next 12 months, while also being cautious on margins.

In a research note, the company predicted Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison’s margins would be impacted by high integration costs over the next two years, meaning any improvement is unlikely until 2024 at the earliest. Moody’s expects market share to be impacted by a gradual loss in shared subscribers.

The combination received regulatory clearance earlier this month.

But Stephanie Cheong, a Moody’s assistant VP, stated the operator will benefit from larger scale, improved market position and an increase in spectrum holdings, which will “enhance its network quality and coverage”.

Moody’s also highlighted cost-saving opportunities involving duplicate infrastructure, and rationalisation of sales and distribution channels. The ratings agency predicts the capex ratio to remain high at 35 per cent to 40 per cent over the next two years.

Longer term, Moody’s expects Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison to consolidate its position as the country’s second-largest telecom company, highlighting combined revenue of IDR44 trillion ($3.1 billion) in the 12 months to end-September 2021.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Indosat nears deal to offload 4,000 towers

Indosat posts continued mobile gains as ARPU climbs

Indosat revenue climbs on strong ARPU gains
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association