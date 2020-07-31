 Mobile unit drives gains for Jio Platforms - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Mobile unit drives gains for Jio Platforms

31 JUL 2020

Jio Platforms’ profit nearly tripled and revenue grew in its fiscal Q1 (to 30 June) as it continued to expand its subscriber base and make gains in mobile tariffs.

Net profit increased to INR25.2 billion ($336.8 million) from INR8.91 billion in the comparable period of 2019. Operating revenue grew 33.7 per cent to INR195 billion and ARPU 15 per cent to INR140.30 a month.

Mobile subscribers increased 20 per cent to 398.3 million. It added 9.9 million during the quarter. Average data usage rose to 12.1GB a month from 11.4GB and total voice traffic increased 13.2 per cent.

The technology subsidiary of multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries inscludes mobile operator Reliance Jio along with broadband and online commerce services.

Reliance Industries chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani (pictured), said Jio Platforms is set to drive the next leg of hyper-growth for digital businesses, with partnerships across Indian start-ups and globally renowned technology companies.

“Our growth strategy is aimed at meeting the needs of all the 1.3 billion Indians. We remain focused on playing a leading role India’s transformation into a Digital Society.”

Reliance Industries raised INR1.52 trillion in investment in Jio Platforms so far this year: it now holds a 66.48 stake in the digital unit, which said it already received INR1.16 trillion as subscription amounts from ten investors.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Handset sales drop hinders KDDI

Reliance readies home-grown 5G kit

Blog: What next for cash-rich Jio and India?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association