 LG Uplus cuts 5G prices - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

LG Uplus cuts 5G prices

07 JAN 2021

LG Uplus joined rivals in unveiling lower-cost 5G data plans, offering discounts for customers signing up for optional contracts and expanding allocations.

From 11 January the operator will offer 6GB of data for KRW47,000 ($43.19) a month, with a 25 per cent discount for users signing contracts.

Its 5G Lite+ plans also will offer 12GB of data, up from 9GB, for KRW55,000 a month, with a contract discount reducing the tariff to KRW41,250: the plan commences on 29 January.

Lee Sang-heon, head of the operator’s Consumer Business Innovation Group, stated it aims to help reduce household communication costs and boost 5G adoption by offering low- to mid-range tariffs.

KT last month introduced a 5GB data plan for KRW45,000 and SK Telecom (SKT) submitted new 5G tariffs for review by the government, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The operators reported a combined 9.26 million 5G subscribers at end-September, a penetration rate of 15.5 per cent.

In November 2020, Fitch Ratings tipped penetration to accelerate this year as the number of smartphones and affordable price plans increase.

SKT and LG Uplus credited rising uptake of 5G plans for modest gains in mobile service revenue in Q3.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

