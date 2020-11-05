 SKT profit soars, 5G growth accelerates - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT profit soars, 5G growth accelerates

05 NOV 2020

SK Telecom (SKT) recorded increased uptake of 5G plans and steady revenue growth in the third quarter, driven by strong gains across all its new business units.

The Korean operator added 915,000 5G subscribers, the largest increase since 1.01 million in Q3 2019, bringing its total to 4.26 million at end-September, 14.7 per cent of its overall customer base. It attributed the gains to improved coverage and the launch of a 5G cloud gaming platform.

Net profit jumped 44.2 per cent year-on-year to KRW398 billion ($353.3 million) due in large part to equity gains from subsidiary SK Hynix, while consolidated revenue increased 3.7 per cent to KRW4.73 trillion. Mobile service revenue inched up 1.7 per cent to KRW2.5 trillion. The combined turnover of its media, security and commerce businesses grew 18.9 per cent to KRW1.53 trillion.

In a statement, CFO Yoon Poong-young said its efforts to increase corporate value are “turning into meaningful and tangible results”, pointing to strong gains in 5G and double-digit growth for each of its new businesses.

The company said 400,000 customers had signed up to subscription-based video ringback tone service V Coloring by end-October, around a month after the launch, and it received inquiries about the service from major operators in the Asia-Pacific region.

Overall subscribers increased 3.2 per cent year-on-year to 29.03 million, with ARPU of KRW30,051 down 2.3 per cent.

Capex fell to KRW245 billion from KRW661 billion in Q3 2019.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SoftBank Corp prepares for fresh tariff cuts

Blog: Telstra turns to humour to battle false 5G claims

China Tower makes gains
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association