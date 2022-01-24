 Jio grows profit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Jio grows profit

24 JAN 2022

Jio Platforms booked profit gains in fiscal Q3 2022 (ending 31 December 2021), driven by steady revenue growth and improved ARPU, which it forecast to continue climbing over the next few quarters.

Net profit rose 8.9 per cent year-on-year to INR37.95 billion ($510.1 million), on revenue of INR241.8 billion, up 5.8 per cent.

In an earnings release, chairman and MD of parent Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani noted the digital unit recorded the highest ever revenue and EBITDA during the quarter.

Subscriber growth slowed in the 12 months to end-December, with Reliance Jio adding 10.2 million users for a total of 421 million compared with the 40.8 million added in calendar year 2020.

Fiscal Q3 ARPU increased marginally to INR151.60, aided by price hikes, but the company expects the full impact of tariff increases to be reflected in future results.

Average data consumption per user increased from 12.9GB a month in fiscal Q3 2020 to 18.4GB.

Jio noted it completed 5G network planning in about 1,000 cities across India, targeting high-consumption locations.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone Idea loss widens

Jio slashes interest costs with spectrum prepayment

Jio follows rivals with prepaid tariff hikes
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association