HomeAsiaNews

Jio follows rivals with prepaid tariff hikes

29 NOV 2021

Reliance Jio joined rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea in raising prepaid tariffs, but most of its latest monthly plans continue to be significantly lower.

In a statement Jio claimed the tariffs were in line with a commitment to strengthen India’s telecom market, noting its plans will provide the best value in the industry.

Jio stated it aimed to deliver “a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life”.

The plans go into effect on 1 December and start at INR91 ($1.22) for 3GB a month, down 21.3 per cent. The largest monthly data package will increase by 20 per cent to INR299 for 2GB a day and unlimited calling.

Data top-ups range from INR61 for 6GB to INR301 for 50G, an increase of about 20 per cent.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea last week reduced rates on their lowest-cost monthly plan to INR99 for 200MB of data and to INR359 for 2GB a day and unlimited calling, respectively. Their monthly top-ups range from INR58 for 3GB to about INR300 for 50GB.

ARPU in Jio’s fiscal Q2 (ending 30 September) declined 1 per cent year-on-year to INR143.60, while average monthly data usage grew 46.7 per cent to 17.6GB.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Jio Platforms maintains growth momentum

India throws operators lifeline with structural reforms

Jio closes spectrum deal with Airtel
Asia

Tags

