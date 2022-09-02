 Indosat tipped to offload more towers - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Indosat tipped to offload more towers

02 SEP 2022

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reportedly prepared to sell another batch of towers to raise capital to fund its LTE network expansion across Indonesia.

Bloomberg wrote the operator is considering offloading a portfolio of 1,800 sites which could generate as much as $250 million.

Its H1 capex rose 31.5 per cent to IDR3.9 trillion ($261.8 million), with the number of LTE base stations installed increasing by 55,000 to 124,000.

The operator, created by a merger of Ooredoo’s local business with Hutchison 3 Indonesia in January, closed a deal in March 2021 to sell some 4,200 towers to Digital Colony subsidiary EdgePoint Indonesia for $750 million.

In September 2021, market leader Telkomsel sold 4,000 sites to its parent company’s tower unit Mitratel and 6,050 sites in 2020.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Asia

Tags

