India to reassess operator AGR liabilities - Mobile World Live

India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) advised parliament it will recalculate the outstanding dues operators owe based on self-assessments they submitted, possibly opening the door for significantly lower liabilities for the debt-laden companies, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre said in a letter to the upper house of parliament the DoT would use the documents from the operators to reassess the dues and send revised demand notices, the newspaper wrote.

Last month, the DoT asked operators to calculate their liabilities to the government following a Supreme Court ruling over the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

Vodafone Idea last week submitted a self-assessment of its liabilities, claiming it owes just INR215 billion ($2.9 billion), while the DoT ordered it to pay INR530 billion. The operator paid an initial INR35 billion on 20 February.

Bharti Airtel said it owes INR130 billion and paid this along with an “extra” payment of INR50 billion. DoT estimates its liability at INR356 billion.

Despite reports the government is exploring relief measures for the troubled telecoms sector, which surfaced after Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read met with officials, Dhotre said such a proposal is not under consideration, ET reported.