English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

India operators face in-depth DoT revenue audit

26 SEP 2018

After duties collected from mobile operators fell sharply in 2017, India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) plans to carry out special audits to determine if the companies underreported their revenues, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

The audits will target all operators’ accounts for the past seven fiscal years dating back to 2011.

Revenue collected by the government in licence and spectrum usage fees fell 23 per cent year-on-year in 2017 and is expected to decline again this year, the newspaper said.

Indian operators are in the middle of a costly price war which sent revenue plummeting and hurt profitability. Bharti Airtel’s revenue in the April to June quarter dropped 13.3 per cent year-on-year to INR150.3 billion ($2.1 billion), while Idea Cellular’s consolidated revenue fell 28 per cent to INR58.9 billion during the same period.

Aircel, which filed for bankruptcy in March, received a notice about the pending audit and other operators will be informed soon, a DoT representative told ET.

In addition to declining revenue over the past two years, the industry is facing consolidation. Second- and third-ranked players Vodafone India and Idea recently merged to create the country’s largest operator by subscribers, while Airtel acquired Telenor India and is in the process of acquiring Tata Teleservices’ wireless business.

The DoT recently petitioned the country’s Supreme Court to approve nearly INR330 billion in financial guarantees from operators, claiming existing holdings are not sufficient to secure the huge outstanding amounts the industry owes the government in licence and spectrum usage fees.

Raising the amount operators need to hold as bank guarantees would add significantly to their financial stress.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

COAI taps DoT for fairer telecoms policy

India to screen imported telecoms kit – report

India’s DoT chief aims to make spectrum scarcity history; Digital India initiative targets revealed
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association