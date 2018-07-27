English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel sees profit drop as India woes continue

27 JUL 2018

Bharti Airtel announced a sharp drop in profit for Q1, as it faced “sustained pricing pressure” in its Indian mobile business.

The company said in top-line terms it saw “de-growth” of 11 per cent in the mobile business in its home market, although it has seen a more positive performance for its Digital TV and Business units. Total India & South Asia (including Sri Lanka) revenue decreased 13.3 per cent to INR150.3 billion ($2.2 billion).

During the quarter, it acquired Telenor’s operations in India, with the company stating that it has integrated the acquired business across its circles, as well as boosting its spectrum portfolio.

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO of Airtel India and South Asia, said: “Industry pricing continues to remain untenable. However, led by our successful bundles, content partnerships and handset upgrade programmes, our mobile data traffic surged 355 per cent on a year-on-year basis.”

“With consolidation largely done, the secular opportunity of the Indian telecom market continues to excite us and we remain committed to offer best-in-class services to all consumers,” he continued.

Africa growth
The company said that in constant currency terms, Africa revenue grew by 13.9 per cent, led by strong growth in data and Airtel money transaction value. As reported, the Africa unit showed an 8.9 per cent increase to INR52.8 billion.

Raghunath Madava, MD and CEO of Airtel Africa, said: “With 4G services live across nine countries and continuing up-gradation of capacities across the operating companies, we remain best placed to capture the ever growing data market.”

On a group level, the company reported a net profit of INR973 million, down from INR3.7 billion, although it benefited from tax and exceptional item gains in the current period – on a pretax level the loss was INR2.85 billion. Group revenue of INR200.8 billion was down 9 per cent from INR219.58 billion.

It ended the period with 438 million mobile subscribers, up 20.8 per cent, of which the lion’s share (344.6 million) were in its home market of India. It gained 28 million subscribers through the Telenor deal.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Mobile weakness bears down on Singtel earnings

Reliance Jio claims rivals made $15B by inflating prices

Top 3 Indian operators contain market share losses
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association