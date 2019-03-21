Hong Kong assigns first batch of 5G spectrum - Mobile World Live

Hong Kong’s Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) announced HKT, China Mobile Hong Kong and SmarTone each was assigned 400MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz and 28GHz bands, opening the door for the operators to launch 5G services.

In a statement, the Communications Authority (CA) said the three operators fulfilled the broad criteria set out in the guidelines for granting of a licence for assignment of the non-shared spectrum. The airwaves were assigned administratively (not involving a competitive auction).

The territory’s second-largest mobile operator 3 Hutchison, with a 26 per cent market share, did not submit an application.

OFCA announced in December 2018 it would assign 5G spectrum in the two bands for use across the territory by Q2 and auction 380MHz of spectrum in the 3.3GHz, 3.5GHz and 4.9GHz bands in mid-2019.

Last month the agency released a spectrum roadmap for 2019 to 2021, with plans to allocate additional 5G airwaves in the 600MHz and 700MHz bands from July 2021.