 HKT trials C-V2X on SA 5G - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

HKT trials C-V2X on SA 5G

01 APR 2021

HKT put a standalone (SA) 5G network through its paces in a cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) trial on public roads, claiming the first application of SA technology to a vertical industry in Hong Kong.

The operator stated it conducted a trial this week on a dedicated 14km route in the city, using roadside units installed on traffic lights and lampposts to provide real-time traffic information to vehicles.

Peter Lam, MD of engineering at HKT, said smart mobility is “one of the key elements of the government’s Smart City Blueprint and C-V2X is the enabling technology that will transform urban transport”.

He anticipates the combination of 5G and C-V2X will enable autonomous driving which will “revolutionise” Hong Kong’s transportation services and help it “evolve into a world-class smart city”.

The trial is HKT’s latest work involving C-V2X: in 2017, it teamed with Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI), Huawei and Qualcomm to establish the Smart Mobility Consortium to bring C-V2X technologies to Hong Kong.

HKT launched 5G services on a non-standalone network in April 2020.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Get Our Newsletter

