 HK creates spectrum licence for private services - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

HK creates spectrum licence for private services

10 DEC 2021

Hong Kong’s Communications Authority (CA) called for organisations to apply for a newly-created localised wireless broadband service (LWBS) licence to establish related communications systems for private use.

In a statement, a CA representative explained the licence has a restricted scope of operation compared with the existing LWB permit, by limiting the network coverage area to 1 square km and prohibiting third parties from offering services using it.

The agency noted the permit “is subject to more light-handed regulation and a lower licence fee”.

A holder will be assigned up to 400MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz and 28GHz bands, which will be shared on a geographical basis. It will “enable individual entities” across various sectors to “adopt 5G or other advanced wireless technologies to meet their own operational needs”.

The annual cost includes a fixed licence fee of HKD10,000 ($1,282) and a variable charge based on the number of radio base stations installed. Licences are valid for five years and can be extended by the same.

Hong Kong created the first LWBS private licence in 2019.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Docomo, Nokia highlight open RAN fronthaul progress

2degrees kicks off 5G network testing

Optus lights SA for limited trials
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association