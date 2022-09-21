 Fujitsu acquires further security expertise - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Fujitsu acquires further security expertise

21 SEP 2022

Fujitsu strengthened its capabilities with the acquisition of New Zealand-based cybersecurity provider InPhySec, expanding the Japan-headquartered company’s managed security footprint in the region.

The companies stated the deal will provide Fujitsu’s customers with access to specialist security consulting and managed services, while InPhySec’s client base will have access to the Japanese company’s range of digital transformation services and products.

Fujitsu Asia-Pacific EVP and CEO Graeme Beardsell explained the move “comes at a time when protecting businesses, government agencies and the general public has never been more important”.

InPhySec CEO Marc Barlow added the move would provide New Zealand “know-how and capability to a global audience”.

“Strong partnership is critical to match the growing scale and sophistication of global threats, which means countries such as New Zealand are becoming increasingly more vulnerable.”

Established in 2015, InPhySec’s portfolio covers security information and event management, along with cloud, network and endpoint detection and response services. It has three security operations centres.

Barlow will report to Beardsell once the deal completes.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

