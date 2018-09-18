English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Edotco scraps $940M Jazz tower purchase

18 SEP 2018

Edotco, the tower arm of Malaysia-headquartered Axiata Group, cancelled a planned $940 million purchase of 13,000 towers from Pakistan Mobile Communications after being unable to obtain the required regulatory approval.

In August 2017, edotco announced it would partner with Dawood Hercules to acquire the tower assets of Pakistan Mobile Communications, which operates under the Jazz brand and is the country’s largest mobile operator. Under the terms of the deal, Dawood Hercules would have taken a 45 per cent stake, with the remainder held by edotco.

In a statement edotco said the transaction had been subject to a number of conditions and was terminated after it didn’t get approval for the requested change of control within the stipulated timeframe. The company said it remains committed to Pakistan and will continue to grow its existing business under edotco Pakistan.

Edotco CEO Suresh Sidhu said: “We do not foresee this affecting our business goals. We are confident in the potential of the growing market in Pakistan and are committed to the existing operations there.”

Arif Hussain, country MD for edotco Pakistan, added: “We have seen strong progress in Pakistan since our first acquisition, and business continues to grow with new orders for sites as well as high demand for adjacent opportunities such as energy solutions. We remain focused on building the business in Pakistan.”

In June edotco picked up 700 towers in Pakistan when it acquired Tanzanite Tower, a subsidiary of Tower Share.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Edotco expands tower business model in Myanmar

Axiata bullish on full year after Q2 profit doubles

Edotco bolsters tower portfolio with Pakistan deal
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Apple launch 2018 – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association