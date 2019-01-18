 Edotco eyes Philippines to expand tower footprint - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Edotco eyes Philippines to expand tower footprint

18 JAN 2019

Malaysia-based tower company edotco is looking to the Philippines as the next growth market to accelerate its expansion in Asia, with plans to invest $1 billion to construct telecoms infrastructure in the country.

The company, which signed an MoU with the Philippines’ Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), aims to build about 10,000 towers in the country over the next three to four years, BusinessWorld reported.

In late September 2018, DICT outlined a new policy on infrastructure sharing and opened a public consultation on the draft rules. At least five companies are interested in working with the government to establish tower sharing ventures to accelerate the rollout of base stations across the country. In addition to edotco, the companies are IHS Towers; China Energy Engineering; ISOC Infrastructures; and iSON ECP Tower.

Shortage
Edotco CEO Suresh Sidhu said the company is encouraged by DICT’s proposal to open the market to independent tower companies.

He cited data estimating about 50,000 towers are required to serve the connectivity needs of the more than 113 million mobile subscribers in the Philippines. The country has only about 16,300 towers spread across more than 7,000 islands.

Sidhu said the country’ mobile industry faces significant coverage issues leading to network congestion, with a 7,000:1 subscriber-to-tower ratio, some three-times higher than the ratio recommended by the International Telecommunications Union, and three- to five-times the ratio in Myanmar and Vietnam.

“Infrastructure sharing has proven to help mobile network operators focus on their core business and service offerings by alleviating the cost pressure of building and maintaining towers. Edotco firmly believes that the right sharable infrastructure is the first step towards paving the way for the nation’s digital readiness,” Sidhu said in a statement.

The company, the tower arm of Axiata Group, operates some 28,500 towers across Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Philippines tower venture initiative gains interest

Philippines opens consultation on tower sharing

Edotco targets acquisitions in core markets
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association