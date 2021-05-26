Edgepoint acquires Asiaspace tower assets - Mobile World Live

Edgepoint Infrastructure acquired Asiaspace’s tower assets in Malaysia for an undisclosed amount and renamed the company Edgepoint Tower as it expands its footprint across Asia.

Suresh Sidhu, Edgepoint Infrastructure CEO, said the acquisition strengthens its ability to access opportunities in ASEAN, Digital News Asia wrote.

Asiaspace operated 179 towers and counted Celcom, Digi, Maxis and Telekom Malaysia as customers. It was the first in the country to offer shared telecoms infrastructure, receiving a licence from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission in May 2001.

Edgepoint Infrastructure lined up a 4,000-tower acquisition from Indosat Ooredoo for more than $700 million earlier this year.

The business was established by Sidhu and global investment company Digital Colony in November 2020 and aims to acquire up to 50,000 sites over the next five to seven years.