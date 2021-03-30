 Indosat nears deal to offload 4,000 towers - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Indosat nears deal to offload 4,000 towers

30 MAR 2021

Indonesia-based Indosat Ooredoo was reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sell 4,000 towers to Digital Colony for more than $700 million, as the loss-making operator looks to raise funds for network expansion, Bloomberg reported.

The news agency stated the companies were finalising an agreement, with sources revealing Digital Colony is lining up the purchase through Edgepoint Infrastructure, a Singapore-based venture established in November 2020 with former edotco CEO Suresh Sidhu to acquire tower assets and deploy new sites across Asia Pacific.

But Bloomberg cautioned Indosat Ooredoo’s negotiations could still break down.

The operator showed willingness to offload towers in the past, agreeing a deal valued at IDR6.4 trillion ($442.8 million) involving 3,100 sites with Mitratel and Protelindo in October 2019.

Indosat Ooredoo posted a net loss of IDR717 billion in 2020, compared with a profit of IDR1.57 trillion in 2019 due to one-time costs from a corporate reorganisation and increased investment in its LTE network. Revenue increased 6.9 per cent to IDR27.9 trillion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Indosat posts continued mobile gains as ARPU climbs

Indosat revenue climbs on strong ARPU gains

Fitch forecasts Indonesia operator consolidation
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association