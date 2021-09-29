 Docomo targets 2030 for carbon neutrality - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Docomo targets 2030 for carbon neutrality

29 SEP 2021

NTT Docomo committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its business activities to zero by 2030, adopting network technologies to improve energy efficiency and procuring clean energy from renewable sources.

In addition to directly sourcing renewable energy from solar power plants, the company will purchase non-fossil fuel certificates which are designated as renewable energy, it stated.

It aims to move to 100 per cent renewable energy in retail stores by generating electricity from solar panels and purchasing from power companies.

Reductions in network power consumption are targeted by upgrading the sleep functions of base stations, using power-saving devices for 5G and upgrading to more efficient air-conditioning systems. It will deploy consolidated base station digital processing equipment, sourcing power directly from high-voltage DC kit with reduced transmission loss.

It also plans to help customers and partners reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, launching a platform called Caboneu to enable visualisation and reduction of their greenhouse gas emissions.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Airtel sets ambitious emissions reduction target

Docomo flags operator benefits for private 5G

NEC, Docomo target open RAN opex cuts
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association