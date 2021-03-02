 Docomo makes further data price cuts - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Docomo makes further data price cuts

02 MAR 2021

NTT Docomo joined Japanese rivals in reducing data tariffs, following pressure from the government to make mobile service more affordable which kicked off a price war.

Docomo, will reduce the price of a 20GB plan to JPY2,700 ($25.26) a month from 26 March, down from a current JPY2,980 offer announced in December 2020 for subscribers signing up online.

Branded Ahamo, the plan includes unlimited calls lasting up to five minutes.

Late last month, the operator unveiled new tiered data plans to be available on 1 April. Under the Premium brand, with 1GB of data for JPY1,480 a month and unlimited JPY4,480.

In mid-January 2020, KDDI teamed with Singapore-based MVNO Circles Asia to introduce online-only plans, offering 20GB of LTE data for JPY2,480 per month. Customers can pay JPY500 for free domestic calls for up to five minutes

SoftBank Corp last month said it would match KDDI’s 20GB price starting in mid-March, while Rakuten Mobile plans a 20GB plan priced JPY1,980 a month from 1 April.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

