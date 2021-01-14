 KDDI tackles price pressure with online offer - Mobile World Live
KDDI tackles price pressure with online offer

14 JAN 2021

KDDI teamed with Singapore-based MVNO Circles Asia to introduce online-only plans under the Povo brand, responding to pressure from the Japanese government for more affordable and flexible tariffs.

From March, KDDI will provide 20GB of data for JPY2,480 ($23.84) per month for LTE service, with a 5G option to be added by the middle of the year.

Add-ons are available, with a JPY200 buying 24 hours of unlimited data access and JPY500 for a feature offering free domestic calls for up to five minutes.

KDDI will also introduce unlimited 5G and 4G data packages for JPY6,580 a month, or JPY1,500 for customers using 3GB or less per month.

And on 1 February the operator plans to introduce low-cost 4G plans ranging from JPY1,480 for 3GB a month to JPY3,480 for 25GB under the Kurikoshi discount brand, with 5G to be added later in the year.

The moves are a response to pressure by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for operators to reduce mobile tariffs, part of a long-standing push against what he considers excessive fees.

Circles Asia operates MVNOs in Singapore and Australia under the Circles.Life brand.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

