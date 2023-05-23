 DNB boosts 5G security with Ericsson platform - Mobile World Live
Asia

DNB boosts 5G security with Ericsson platform

23 MAY 2023

Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) tapped Ericsson to provide a cybersecurity platform covering Malaysia’s wholesale 5G network, seeking to up protection by automating operations.

In a statement on 22 May, Ericsson noted its security manager product is designed to help operators protect their networks and data by providing visibility and automating processes.

Ericsson argued the continually changing threat landscape and dynamic networks require automated security orchestration, with threat management seamlessly integrated with the 5G network.

Alex Ooi, CISO at DNB, said 5G network security required a big-picture approach covering standards, development, deployment and operations.

Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh head David Hagerbro, noted the 5G platform has “security and privacy built-in by design”, with the vendor developing services covering the entire network.

DNB manages Malaysia’s single wholesale 5G network, with Ericsson awarded the equipment contract.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Asia

Tags

