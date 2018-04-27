English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Telecom cites large data products as Q1 driver

27 APR 2018

China Telecom reported strong profit and revenue growth in Q1 2018 and added 18 million 4G subscribers in the quarter, building on a 2017 recovery.

The operator’s Q1 net profit rose 6.5 per cent year-on-year to CNY5.7 billion ($900 million), with operating revenue increasing 5.6 per cent to CNY96.6 billion and service revenue up 7.1 per cent to CNY88 billion.

Yang Jie, China Telecom chairman and CEO, said: “Facing the increasing intensified market competition…the group leveraged the advantages of multi-mode handsets, promoted large data traffic products and insisted on an integrated operation strategy.”

In 2017 the third ranked operator gained mobile market share and recorded double-digit wireless service revenue growth.

Network operation and support costs increased 14.5 per cent to CNY27.2 billion in Q1 2018, which Yang attributed to its network expansion efforts and the write-off of certain obsolete network equipment. Overall operating expenses were up 5.6 per cent to CNY88.3 billion.

The company added 62.6 million 4G subscribers since end-Q1 2017, taking its LTE total to just over 200 million at the close of the recent quarter and giving it a 4G penetration of 75 per cent. Net mobile additions of 44 million took total subscribers to 265 million at end-March.

Mobile data traffic increased 343 per cent over the same period in 2017, with the average monthly data traffic per 4G user reaching 3.9GB.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Mobile drives surge in Baidu Q1 growth

dtac clinches TOT 4G deal, reveals profit jump

China Unicom maintains positive profit trend
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association