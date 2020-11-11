 China watchdog plots internet platform curbs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China watchdog plots internet platform curbs

11 NOV 2020

China’s market regulator sought input from the country’s tech giants on proposed rules designed to curb anti-monopolistic practices and better-protect consumer interest, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said the draft rules aimed to crack down on practices including pricing items below cost, using data and algorithms to offer different prices to different consumers, and taking advantage of market power to restrict sales on rival platforms, the newspaper wrote.

Along with internet regulators and the State Taxation Administration, the watchdog recently held meetings with tech companies including Alibaba, Tencent and e-commerce platform JD.com.

The regulator proposed establishing a review system to monitor internet companies to prevent abuse of market power. It could force companies to sell assets, technologies or intellectual property if breaches occur, WSJ stated.

Authorities recently suspended an IPO by Alipay parent Ant Group less than 48 hours before trading was set to begin over regulatory concerns.

Ant Group cited changes in fintech regulations as among several factors which may have caused it to not meet listing requirements.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Alibaba, others pump billions into new China operator

SoftBank chief resigns from Alibaba board

Alibaba set for new era as Ma departs
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association