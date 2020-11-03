 Chinese regulator throws salt on $37B Ant Group IPO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Chinese regulator throws salt on $37B Ant Group IPO

03 NOV 2020

A massive IPO by Alipay parent Ant Group was suspended by China’s authorities less than 48 hours before trading was set to begin, on concerns the sale failed to meet regulatory requirements for the Shanghai half of its dual listing.

In a statement to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, which was due to host the other half of its bumper listing, Ant Group said regulators in China had suspended the action and as a result both parts of the sale were paused.

Trading was due to begin on Thursday (5 November) with Financial Times last week reporting demand well outstripped supply.

The company was expected to rake in $37 billion from the listing. Those set to execute the sale reported $2.8 trillion-worth of offers had already been received for the shares.

Ant Group added it “may not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements due to material matters relating to the regulatory interview of our ultimate controller, our executive chairman and our CEO by the relevant regulators, and the recent changes in the fintech regulatory environment.”

In it own statement, the Shanghai Stock Exchange confirmed the move was due to potential material changes ahead of the listing.

The shock halt to proceedings is the latest turn in what has been a turbulent and long route to the public listing of the company, which runs one of China’s two dominant financial technology brands.

It reportedly abandoned a plan to list in 2018 under its previous guise of Ant Financial due to uncertainty around the business and regulatory concerns. Having confirmed details of the November listing, last month rumours emerged claiming regulators were looking into potential conflict of interest issues with the sale.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Mavenir scraps IPO plan

AppLovin readies listing for 2021

Bumble considers IPO options
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association