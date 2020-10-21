 China Mobile plans cost clampdown - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Mobile plans cost clampdown

21 OCT 2020

China Mobile posted modest revenue growth in the first nine months with profit flat, as mobile tariffs continued to slide and costs increased as a result of 5G investments.

Chairman Yang Jie said the company aims to tackle growing 5G and business transformation expenses by taking steps to reduce costs and enhance efficiency, focusing resources in areas to promote growth.

The executive noted strong cost controls implemented following Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions over H1, along with a recovery in revenue, contributed to net profit growth in Q3, without going into more detail on the quarter.

But profit was flat year-on-year over the first nine months at CNY81.6 billion ($12.3 billion), with operating revenue up 1.4 per cent to CNY574.4 billion.

A 2.5 per cent increase in service revenue to CNY525.7 billion was partly offset by a 9.2 per cent drop in product sales to CNY48.7 billion.

Mobile ARPU continued to decline, dropping 2.6 per cent to CNY48.90. Subscriber numbers grew 4 million to 946 million, with 114 million on 5G packages.

Average data usage per customer increased 38 per cent to 91.GB per month.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China 5G base stations approach 500K

Spark braced for earnings slowdown

Chinese operators grow 5G numbers
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association