HomeAsiaNews

China mobile data traffic jumps 148%

27 NOV 2017

Mobile internet data traffic in China jumped 148 per cent year-on-year in October to an average of 2.25GB per subscriber a month, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) revealed.

In the period from 1 January to 31 October, total mobile call minutes fell 4.5 per cent year-on-year, C114.net reported. The volume of SMS dipped 1.3 per cent to 554 billion, while SMS revenue fell 4.2 per cent to CNY29.6 billion ($4.46 billion).

The country’s three major mobile operators – China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom – recently reported their October subscriber numbers, with 4G accounting for 69 per cent of the total in the month. The three had a total of 967 million 4G subscribers at end-October after adding 18.4 million new LTE customers in the month.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

