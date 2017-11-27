China mobile data traffic jumps 148%

Mobile internet data traffic in China jumped 148 per cent year-on-year in October to an average of 2.25GB per subscriber a month, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) revealed.

In the period from 1 January to 31 October, total mobile call minutes fell 4.5 per cent year-on-year, C114.net reported. The volume of SMS dipped 1.3 per cent to 554 billion, while SMS revenue fell 4.2 per cent to CNY29.6 billion ($4.46 billion).

The country’s three major mobile operators – China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom – recently reported their October subscriber numbers, with 4G accounting for 69 per cent of the total in the month. The three had a total of 967 million 4G subscribers at end-October after adding 18.4 million new LTE customers in the month.