HomeAsiaNews

China Broadnet claims nationwide 5G footprint

22 AUG 2023
A large 5G bearing the colours of the Chinese national flag superimposed over a blurred image of a city

Chinese operator China Broadnet revealed 5G coverage using 700MHz spectrum reached all townships nationwide, some 14 months after launching, news portal DVBCN reported.

The newcomer deployed and is sharing 578,000 700MHz base stations with China Mobile, with access to its 3.8 million 4G and 5G sites using the 2.6GHz and 4.9GHz bands.

In the first six months of 2023, the pair added 98,000 sites in the 700MHz band.

The operators agreed a wide-reaching network sharing and construction deal in 2021.

Analysts suggest infrastructure sharing with China Mobile enabled China Broadnet to deploy its network and process customers faster than a company starting from scratch.

China Broadnet had 13 million 5G users at end-June and is targeting 50 million in three years.

The state-owned national cable TV operator also operates a fixed voice network across China.

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology data showed 5G users with compatible handsets reached 676 million at end-June, up 115 million year-on-year and accounting for 39.5 per cent of the nation’s total mobile subscribers.





Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...



