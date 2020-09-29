 Australia earmarks $21M to fast-track 5G services - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Australia earmarks $21M to fast-track 5G services

29 SEP 2020

Australia’s government earmarked nearly AUD30 million ($21.2 million) to improve spectrum management and support 5G use-cases across industry verticals as part of a broader job-creation programme.

The Australian 5G Innovation Initiative will invest AUD22.1 million to fund commercial 5G trials and testbeds in key industry sectors, including agriculture, mining, logistics and manufacturing.

An additional AUD7.1 million will be invested over two years to enable more efficient spectrum allocation and simplify the digital spectrum licence system.

Paul Fletcher, Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, said in a statement the initiative will demonstrate the productivity boosting applications of 5G.

He said spectrum is a critical component in the rollout of 5G, adding: “These investments will make the allocation of spectrum more efficient and reduce red tape, so that Australians can experience the benefits of 5G sooner.”

The investments are part of the government’s recently announced Job Maker Digital Business Plan, which aims to accelerate the country’s digital transformation by providing training and rolling out new infrastructure to improve connectivity.

Author

Joseph Waring

Asia

