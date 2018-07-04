English
HomeAsiaNews

APT targets enterprises with NB-IoT launch

04 JUL 2018

Asia Pacific Telecom (APT), one of five operators in Taiwan, launched commercial NB-IoT and LTE-M services after securing 2.5 million of 9 million IoT numbers issued by the country’s telecoms regulator.

The operator, owned by electronics contract manufacturer Hon Hai Group (Foxconn), is targeting the new offerings at corporate customers, said APT president Huang Nanren. Its entrepreneur programme aims to drive uptake of IoT applications in the retail, manufacturing and public sectors.

Huang said it is working with Asia Pacific Power on smart meters and will also focus on opportunities in the healthcare industry since its parent company collaborates with NTU Cancer Hospital.

Both the NB-IoT and LTE-M networks run on the 900MHz band. The operator said it can add capacity using its 700MHz spectrum when required. It also launched e-SIM service, which it plans to integrate with IoT devices.

APT, which said it tested more than ten LTE-M devices and modules in its lab, expects to generate TWD200 million ($6.6 million) in IoT revenue this year. Business services account for about 12 per cent of total revenue and are growing more than 15 per cent a year, Huang said.

GSMA Intelligence estimated the operator ended Q2 with nearly 2 million mobile connections (all 4G), which would give it a 7 per cent market share. Rival Taiwan Star Telecom also has just over a 7 per cent share, with market leader Chunghwa Telecom holding a 35 per cent share.

In late May APT received approval from the National Communications Commission to run 5G trials in three districts in Taipei to prepare for a commercial launch in 2020.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring

Read more

