 APT completes dual-band SA data call - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

APT completes dual-band SA data call

19 JAN 2022

Asia Pacific Telecom (APT), Ericsson and Qualcomm completed what they claim was the first data call in Taiwan running on a standalone (SA) 5G dual-connection network using mid- and high-band spectrum.

The test combined 2.6GHz and 28GHz spectrum and delivered 2.2Gb/s download rates and 600Mb/s uplink speeds with latency of about 5ms, which Ericsson stated is 50 per cent more efficient than existing non-standalone networks.

A test device equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 5G modem was used along with Ericsson RAN and core network, and dual connectivity software to perform carrier aggregation to connect four 100MHz contiguous spectrum blocks.

APT plans to deploy the architecture in private 5G networks for various enterprise services.

The operator launched 5G in 2020 and closed 2021 with nearly 250,000 users of the network, data from GSMA Intelligence showed.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Globe expands 5G roaming deals

TRAI urged to slash 5G spectrum base price

SKT, Qualcomm confirm 5G talks
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association