AIS top-line grows on device gains - Mobile World Live

Thai operator AIS booked top-line gains in Q1 as higher handset sales offset lower mobile service revenue, which declined despite strong uptake of 5G plans.

Blended ARPU dipped 1.2 per cent to THB232 ($7.45): AIS stated the metric remained under pressure from a weak spending environment caused by Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions, with consumers opting for smaller data packages.

AIS added 480,000 5G subscribers for a total of 719,000, 6.8 per cent of its total post-paid base.

The operator said ARPU from users migrating from LTE to 5G was 10 per cent to 15 per cent higher.

Net profit of THB6.64 billion was down 1.7 per cent year-on-year, attributed to higher depreciation and amortisation costs stemming from spectrum acquisition and network investment. Revenue was up 7 per cent to THB45.9 billion.

Mobile service revenue declined 3.2 per cent to THB29.4 billion, impacted by a loss of revenue from tourists, while device sales were up 50 per cent to THB9.69 billion.

Post-paid subscribers increased 16 per cent to 10.6 million, with prepaid flat on 32.1 million. Average monthly data usage rose 24 per cent to 18.2GB.

AIS stood by 2021 guidance of low single-digit growth in core service revenue and capex ranging between THB25 billion and THB30 billion, compared with THB35 billion in 2020.