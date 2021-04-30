 AIS top-line grows on device gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

AIS top-line grows on device gains

30 APR 2021

Thai operator AIS booked top-line gains in Q1 as higher handset sales offset lower mobile service revenue, which declined despite strong uptake of 5G plans.

Blended ARPU dipped 1.2 per cent to THB232 ($7.45): AIS stated the metric remained under pressure from a weak spending environment caused by Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions, with consumers opting for smaller data packages.

AIS added 480,000 5G subscribers for a total of 719,000, 6.8 per cent of its total post-paid base.

The operator said ARPU from users migrating from LTE to 5G was 10 per cent to 15 per cent higher.

Net profit of THB6.64 billion was down 1.7 per cent year-on-year, attributed to higher depreciation and amortisation costs stemming from spectrum acquisition and network investment. Revenue was up 7 per cent to THB45.9 billion.

Mobile service revenue declined 3.2 per cent to THB29.4 billion, impacted by a loss of revenue from tourists, while device sales were up 50 per cent to THB9.69 billion.

Post-paid subscribers increased 16 per cent to 10.6 million, with prepaid flat on 32.1 million. Average monthly data usage rose 24 per cent to 18.2GB.

AIS stood by 2021 guidance of  low single-digit growth in core service revenue and capex ranging between THB25 billion and THB30 billion, compared with THB35 billion in 2020.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Jazz gains on 4G growth

Samsung stands by Q2 component warning

Huawei takes revenue hit in Q1
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association