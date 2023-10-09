Vietnam-based MobiFone partnered with Radian Arc and Blacknut to introduce a cloud gaming platform giving users unlimited access to a catalogue of premium PC and console titles.

In a statement, global infrastructure-as-a-service player Radian Arc explained the games can be accessed through its AMD-based GPU edge technology and Blacknut’s streaming technology, using the operator’s 4G and 5G networks.

Device options include tablets, smartphones and PCs, with no supplemental hardware or installation required to launch a game, the company said.

Radian Arc CEO David Cook explained its combined offering with Blacknut has “continued to evolve and grow with customers’ needs, and MobiFone cloud gaming is a perfect example to impact and provide a unique value proposition for gaming across the globe”.

Blacknut CEO Olivier Avaro added it is looking forward “to growing the collaboration with MobiFone to bring new games and licensing opportunities” to its users across Vietnam.

Nguyen Tuan Thanh, MobiFone Global director of digital services centre, noted Vietnam is a country of gamers, with the company “thrilled to be bringing a form of gaming that excludes hardware constraints and other barriers for the entirety of our network”.

The operator is the largest in Vietnam with 51.1 million connections at end-September, data from GSMA Intelligence showed.