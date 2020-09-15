YouTube plans beta of TikTok-like service - Mobile World Live

YouTube prepared to test a TikTok-style video service in India, moving to fill the void left by a ban on the Chinese-owned app in the country ahead of a global launch.

In a statement, the Alphabet business said it is launching an “early beta” of YouTube Shorts with a handful of creation tools. It will be available on the main video platform, enabling users to record, edit and post videos of 15 seconds or less on mobile phones.

YouTube said it will “continue to add more features” based on feedback from the trial, and plans to “expand to more countries in the coming months”.

The service offers the option to add “music from a large library of songs”, indicating a link to YouTube Music.

Indian news outlet MediaNama tweeted YouTube Shorts will compete directly with Instagram Reels and a bunch of local short-form video apps.

TikTok was one of a number of Chinese apps banned by India in June, with the service also facing pressure in the US due to security concerns.