English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Snap CEO dismisses Facebook’s copying efforts

30 MAY 2018

Facebook is having trouble “changing the DNA of their company”, which revolves around people “competing with each other for attention”, according to Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, who slammed his social media rival in a stinging attack.

Speaking at the Code Conference, Spiegel dismissed the impact of Facebook launching a similar product to Snap’s “stories” feature, which it has rolled out across its core Facebook offering, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp.

The feature, which allows people to post videos and pictures on what is happening throughout the day before disappearing after 24 hours, was a Snap invention and is considered as Snapchat’s core feature.

Indeed, market watchers have put much of Snap’s recent growth struggles down to Facebook’s success in copying its rival.

Spiegel was however defiant, stating that Snapchat’s success was not based on a bunch of core features, but it instead had “an underlying philosophy that runs counter to traditional social media”.

He went on to state that Facebook’s core mission was convincing people to build a network of “friend” relationships, and this would lead to people competing “online for attention”. People would eventually turn to Snapchat when they realise they are competing with friends for likes on Facebook platforms.

“At Snapchat it’s all about building deeper relationships with the people that you’re close to,” he said.

He also said that Facebook’s imitation should be considered a compliment to Snap. “If you can create something that is so beautiful and simple that the only thing other people can do is copy it exactly, that is the most fantastic feeling,” he said.

And in another barb aimed at Facebook, he added that his rival should also copy “our data protection practices as well”, seemingly in reference to Facebook’s recent data breach scandal relating to dealings with UK-based data mining company Cambridge Analytica.

Snap’s business has been built around minimising data collection from its users, added Spiegel.

Facebook should be allowed to expand
Speaking at the same event, Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company should be allowed to acquire large companies in new areas to grow without facing strict antitrust scrutiny.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg was asked during a recent senate hearing over a data breach scandal whether Facebook had now established a monopoly status, which he denied.

The company has however grown substantially through acquisition in recent years. In 2014, it bought WhatsApp for $22 billion, and it has also acquired virtual reality firm Oculus and photo-sharing app Instagram.

Sandberg said that despite its growing size, Facebook should continue to be allowed to buy companies in the future when expanding into new segments.

“It really depends what it is,” she said. “If was something that wasn’t core to what we were doing and a new area, like Oculus was, I think we would probably be allowed.”

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Snap backtracks on revamped app

Snap CFO replaced by Amazon exec

Snap loses footing in Q1
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association