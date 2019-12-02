 Security experts warn of Android weakness - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Security experts warn of Android weakness

02 DEC 2019

An Android vulnerability allowing malware to obtain user data including login credentials, location and photos, was found on all versions of Google’s operating system, placing its 500 most popular apps at risk, mobile protection specialist Promon Security stated.

The flow let the bug, named StrandHogg, imitate any legitimate app, enabling hackers to read and send text messages, track location, and make and record phone conversations. They could also spy on user activity through the phone camera and microphone, the Norway-based company said.

Promon Security found the 500 apps ranked as the most popular by intelligence company 42 Matters were at risk of being affected.

In a statement, Google said it had suspended the potentially harmful apps identified by Promon Security and commenced an investigation, BBC News reported.

This is the latest warning about security flaws in Android: in July, the University of California Berkely announced it found thousands of apps have the ability to circumvent Android’s permissions system and gain access to sensitive user information.

In November, Google partnered with security companies ESET, Lookout and Zimperium to help it screen new apps for malware prior to their publication.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Microsoft moves to build foldable app ecosystem

Facebook solicits user feedback in new app

Google brings RCS to Android in the US
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association