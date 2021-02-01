Operators bet on Vortex cloud gaming - Mobile World Live

Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone Group made a push into the increasingly competitive mobile gaming market, striking partnerships for the launch of a cloud gaming service from start-up RemoteMyApp across several countries in the EMEA region.

In a statement, the gaming business announced its Vortex cloud streaming platform launched today (1 February) in France, Belgium, Spain and South Africa, as part of a collaboration with the operators and app development and content company PM Connect.

Users can access more than 160 gaming titles through a direct carrier billing subscription.

RemoteMyApp said “many more” operators are expected to join the platform this year.

PM Connect’s CCO Christopher Purdie said the deal provided operators with a cloud gaming revenue stream, “all the while driving data consumption and their 5G propositions to a captive audience”.

Deutsche Telekom turned to RemoteMyApp to power its Magenta Gaming play in August 2020, two months after the operator’s Telekom Innovation Pool invested €2 million into the cloud business.

In September 2020, Juniper Research predited mobile and cloud gaming would drive close to 30 per cent growth in the broader video games market until 2023, when it said the overall market would be worth €200 billion.