Netherlands consults on App Store concessions

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) began reviewing changes Apple implemented for dating app payment policies which enables developers to offer alternative processing options.

Apple’s amended policy enables dating app publishers to direct customers to their own websites for payment or to include third-party systems, which the ACM ordered the company to do by 15 January.

In a statement yesterday (17 January) the ACM explained it is consulting developers of dating apps over the changes. The authority acted in 2021 to address what it regards as unreasonable practices by Apple, threatening penalties of €5 million a week up to a maximum of €50 million if the company failed to comply.

Apple described the changes as “optional new entitlements” in a blog explaining it would continue an appeal of the decision and warning of the dangers of unverified payment systems.

The company noted developers will still be liable for a commission payment.

Apple and Google are taking heat globally over their app marketplace practices, with the iPhone-maker also locked in battle with Epic Games over its payment systems.