 Mobile gaming primed for 5G power-up - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Mobile gaming primed for 5G power-up

15 OCT 2019

LIVE FROM HUAWEI GLOBAL MBB FORUM 2019, ZURICH: Juhani Honkala, founder and CEO of Hatch Entertainment (pictured), hailed 5G’s potential to revolutionise the gaming industry, tipping it to further accelerate growth in the mobile segment.

Honkala said 5G will bring a raft of changes to mobile gaming, enabling better multiplayer experiences, seamless play across devices and sessions, and making e-sports accessible to a broader audience.

The technology will also make the game development process easier by pushing it to the cloud, freeing developers from on-device storage limits and eliminating the need to tailor to different operating systems.

But, perhaps the most important step forward from a business perspective will be the introduction of instant play capabilities, which Honkala believes will boost user acquisition and make it more cost effective. With 5G, users will be able to enter games directly rather than having to find a title, install it and sign up, he said.

“In every step you are losing people. Only few people actually go through the whole funnel. Cloud gaming fully transforms this with friction-free user acquisition…there’s no waiting anymore”.

He also dubbed gaming a “hero service” for 5G, noting it provides operators a means of engaging with customers around the technology.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Call of Duty Mobile tops gaming table

Mario Kart Tour debut hits traffic

Tencent ups power over Supercell consortium
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association