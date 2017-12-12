English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Malicious app threat on the rise

12 DEC 2017

RiskIQ warned mobile apps capable of impersonating brands and fooling customers are increasing, with the Google Play store still one of the most likely place for such apps to be housed.

The digital threat management company, which released its Q3 Mobile Threat Landscape report, found malicious apps were increasing following a study of 120 different mobile app stores and more than 2 billion daily scanned resources.

RiskIQ experts added some app stores are being created and pumped up with a huge number of malicious apps.

There was also an increase in blacklisted apps compared with Q2, the company stated following its analysis into app stores which hosted the greatest number of malicious apps and the most prolific developers of such apps.

Google Play had the most malicious apps housed on it, followed by apps housed online (not on an app store). Third place was the AndroidAPKDescargar app store.

The top developer of blacklisted apps in Q3, Nyi Subang Larang, worked exclusively in the Play Store.

Despite this, Google’s share of malicious apps fell from 8 per cent in Q2 to 4 per cent in Q3.

Botnet attack
Coinciding with an increase in dangerous and imitation apps, RiskIQ also said Q3 saw the emergence of a “massive” mobile botnet attack known as WireX.

RiskIQ added it collaborated with players including Google and Akamai to take down the threat, which affected at least 70,000 Android users globally. Around 300 apps tied to WireX were identified in total, which RiskIQ said Google blocked and removed from all Android devices.

The malicious apps in question “masquerade” as media and video players, ringtones and storage managers.

Once installed, they are able to activate hidden functionality to communicate with command and control servers and launch attacks, whether or not the app was in use.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

AT&T, FirstNet launch app developer programme, store

Q&A: Cafe Bazaar discusses Iran apps market

iOS11 could boost AR apps
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association