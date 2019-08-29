 Huawei faces flagship launch without Google apps - Mobile World Live
Huawei faces flagship launch without Google apps

29 AUG 2019

Google confirmed a US trade ban will prevent it from licensing its apps and services to Huawei for use on the Chinese vendor’s forthcoming Mate 30 flagship smartphone, Reuters reported.

A Google representative told the news agency a temporary reprieve issued earlier this month allowing US companies to continue doing business with Huawei only covers support for previously released devices.

Though US companies impacted by the ban have reportedly applied for exemptions in droves, the representative would not say whether Google had done so.

Huawei can continue to use a version of Google’s open source Android software. However, users would lack access to key Google services such as the Play Store, as well as popular apps including Search and Maps, which normally come pre-installed on Android phones.

Earlier this month, Huawei debuted a home-grown operating system called HarmonyOS, and was reportedly testing the platform’s compatibility with Android apps.

The vendor was tipped to release its first smartphone running the new system in Q4, but that device is likely not the Mate 30, which is expected to be unveiled 18 September in Munich, Germany.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

