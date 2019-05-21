HKT selected for smart parking system - Mobile World Live

Hong Kong operator HKT and parking and ticketing systems provider Flowbird won two government contracts valued at HK680 million ($86.6 million) to design, deploy and manage a next-generation parking meter system.

The system, which will be available on a mobile app, is a key mobility initiative of Hong Kong’s smart city blueprint, with the Transport Department aiming to provide a smart on-street parking service for motorists and enhance the effectiveness of city management, HKT said in a statement.

Vehicle sensors will detect the availability of parking spaces and communicate the information in real time to motorists via the app. They can pay parking fees with multiple payment options and top-up payment remotely through the app.

The system also will enable the Transport Department to collect and analyse data for insight to improve parking management and planning.

HKT and Flowbird plan to gradually replace existing parking meters in Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories by early 2022.