 Google targets data misuse with bounty offer - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google targets data misuse with bounty offer

30 AUG 2019

Google sought to curb misuse of user information among apps in its Play Store, launching a new bounty programme which will reward developers who report apps that violate the company’s data policies.

Through its new Developer Data Protection Reward Program, created in collaboration with HackerOne, Google aims to identify and remove Play Store apps and extensions for its Chrome web browser which abuse customer data. Specifically, the company said it is looking for apps which use or sell data unexpectedly, or repurpose it in an “illegitimate way without user consent”.

While Google hasn’t yet listed a full reward schedule, it said a single report could yield a payout as large as $50,000.

Bug bounty
The company also expanded the scope of a bug bounty programme targeting security flaws in Play Store apps, extending it to include all apps with 100 million installs or more. Previously, only a small selection of popular apps were covered.

Since its launch in 2017, bug hunters reaped more than $265,000 in rewards from the Google Play Security Reward Program. While that number is a fraction of the more than $15 million Google has paid out across all of its bounty programmes, it could quickly increase given the expanded eligibility range and higher reward amounts Google instated last month.

“With these changes, we anticipate even further engagement from the security research community to bolster the success of the program,” it said in a blog post.

Google noted it uses data gleaned from the programme to automatically scan other apps for similar flaws. Input from more than 300,000 developers has helped fix more than 1 million apps to date, it added.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Huawei faces flagship launch without Google apps

Google Duo sheds light on video calls

Google auctions search slots for EU devices
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association