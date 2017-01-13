Google Maps gets Uber integration

Google is piloting a feature enabling users book and pay for Uber rides from the Google Maps app, even if they don’t have the Uber installed on their device.

“Once you sign into your existing Uber account (or create one), you can book an Uber ride, track your driver on the map, and connect with your driver — all from within the Google Maps app,” the tech giant said.

Users can also look at information about the destination while en route, such as menus and opening hours.

Google Maps also gained new ride service partners globally, presented via a carousel.

The app already has features enabling users to reserve tables in restaurants and book fitness classes.