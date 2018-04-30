Fitbit, Google team up to share data with doctors

Wearables player Fitbit outlined plans to use Google’s Cloud Healthcare API to funnel data from its fitness trackers into the healthcare system.

The company said the partnership will allow data from users’ devices to be connected to their electronic medical records, giving doctors a more comprehensive view of patient health. Fitbit also detailed ambitions to help users manage chronic conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, by combining Google’s capabilities with those of its recent acquisition, Twine Health.

In February, Fitbit cast the Twine acquisition as part of a play to extend its offerings to health plans and insurers, and create more revenue opportunities.

By moving its efforts onto Google’s Cloud Platform, Fitbit CEO James Parker claimed the company will be able to scale even faster to reach more users around the globe and “accelerate the pace of innovation to define the next generation of healthcare and wearables”.

Fitbit in January said its active user base surpassed 25 million in 2017.