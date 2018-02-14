Fitbit boosts health with Twine deal

Wearables company Fitbit is to acquire Twine Health, a move it says “further extends its reach into healthcare”.

The acquisition “lays the foundation to expand its offerings to health plans, health systems and self-insured employers, while creating opportunities to increase subscription-based revenue”, it continued.

Twine Health offers a platform compliant with the US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which is said to deliver “an engaging and user-friendly experience to help people manage chronic conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, and aid in lifestyle interventions, such as weight loss and smoking cessation”.

It enables teams of care providers, coaches, friends and family to collaborate on care plans, with a “scalable approach to health coaching, allowing a single coach to work with a large number of patients, driving efficiencies while helping more people reach their goals”.

Fitbit chief James Park talked about the company’s health aspirations previously, stating: “Planes and cars have thousands or dozens of sensors today that continuously monitor systems for any sign of trouble. But for some reason, people are not, outside of standard annual doctors check-ups”.

Earlier this year, the company said its active user base had topped 25 million.

The Twine Health deal is expected to close in the current quarter.