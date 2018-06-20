Facebook tools up in content battle

Facebook launched a slew of tools it said will help content creators find brands to partner with to increase their monetisation options, a move which could help the company compete with the likes of Netflix and YouTube.

One of the tools is called Brand Collabs Manager, which lets brands search and find creators to establish deals and partnerships with. Facebook tested the service with a limited set of partners and will now open it up more broadly.

Another new tactic is to open up Ad Breaks, a programme enabling sponsored content to be played in the middle of videos, to more content creators in the US. TechCrunch reported creators keep 55 per cent of the revenue from the ads.

Facebook has also been testing a way for fans to support creators by pledging $4.99 per month in exchange for perks including exclusive content and a badge highlighting their status as a supporter. This, too, will be available to more creators.

“We are committed to helping creators connect with their fans and build their businesses, because they have some of the strongest communities and share some of the most engaging and creative content,” the company explained in a statement.

Live streaming on Facebook will now have polling, on-demand video and gamification, giving creators “the power to create fun, unique, and interactive content”.

The Creator app launched for iOS in 2017 is now available on Android and the social media giant also launched a programme called Facebook for Creators Launchpad.

TechCrunch noted Facebook is making the moves to boost its content play and “prevent users’ attention from slipping to YouTube, Netflix, Twitch and elsewhere.” The social media giant must also ensure content creators are “earning money off its platform”, the news outlet added.