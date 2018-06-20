English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAppsNews

Facebook tools up in content battle

20 JUN 2018

Facebook launched a slew of tools it said will help content creators find brands to partner with to increase their monetisation options, a move which could help the company compete with the likes of Netflix and YouTube.

One of the tools is called Brand Collabs Manager, which lets brands search and find creators to establish deals and partnerships with. Facebook tested the service with a limited set of partners and will now open it up more broadly.

Another new tactic is to open up Ad Breaks, a programme enabling sponsored content to be played in the middle of videos, to more content creators in the US. TechCrunch reported creators keep 55 per cent of the revenue from the ads.

Facebook has also been testing a way for fans to support creators by pledging $4.99 per month in exchange for perks including exclusive content and a badge highlighting their status as a supporter. This, too, will be available to more creators.

“We are committed to helping creators connect with their fans and build their businesses, because they have some of the strongest communities and share some of the most engaging and creative content,” the company explained in a statement.

Live streaming on Facebook will now have polling, on-demand video and gamification, giving creators “the power to create fun, unique, and interactive content”.

The Creator app launched for iOS in 2017 is now available on Android and the social media giant also launched a programme called Facebook for Creators Launchpad.

TechCrunch noted Facebook is making the moves to boost its content play and “prevent users’ attention from slipping to YouTube, Netflix, Twitch and elsewhere.” The social media giant must also ensure content creators are “earning money off its platform”, the news outlet added.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Facebook takes on Musical.ly with song feature

Snap CEO dismisses Facebook’s copying efforts

Facebook begins GDPR privacy rollout
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association