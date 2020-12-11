 Apple hit with another App Store lawsuit - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Apple hit with another App Store lawsuit

11 DEC 2020

Software company Cydia filed a lawsuit against Apple accusing it of engaging in anti-competitive practices to maintain a monopoly over iOS app distribution, adding to growing criticism of the iPhone maker’s practices.

In court documents, Cydia stated it was the first to offer users a marketplace where they could obtain third-party applications on iPhones, but alleged Apple progressively worked to “stamp out competition” following the introduction of its App Store in 2008.

It accused Apple of various anti-competitive actions, including pre-installing the App Store on iPhones and making it impossible for users to delete it or pick another default option; and requiring use of the official store to avoid the risk of voiding device warranties.

Cydia also blasted Apple’s requirement for developers to use its payment processing system and the 30 per cent commission on in-app purchases.

The company concluded Apple deprived rivals “of the ability to compete with the App Store and to offer developers and consumers better prices” services and choice.

It asked the court to block Apple from continuing its alleged conduct.

Apple told Reuters it does not have a monopoly over any market.

The company is already fighting a legal battle with Epic Games over its App Store policies, which are also under scrutiny by regulators in Europe, the US, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

