Epic Games wins over Apple claims in Fortnite battle - Mobile World Live

Epic Games marked a small victory in an increasingly escalated legal battle against Apple, after a court dismissed theft allegations related to a payment system it introduced earlier this year for its popular game Fortnite, Bloomberg reported.

A US district judge threw out claims by Apple the Epic Games billing system was a “commission-theft functionality”. Bloomberg cited the judge as explaining a lawsuit filed by Apple in September related to breach of contract and competition claims.

The news agency said Apple disagreed with the comments and insisted Epic Games breached agreements between the two companies.

Legal attacks between the pair began in August when Epic Games went after Apple for banning Fortnite from the App Store claiming a direct payment option introduced by the developer breached its marketplace’s terms.

In October, the pair both took hits in their battle, with Epic Games failing to convince a judge to overturn Apple’s ban on its game, but winning the right to continue offering developer tools for iOS and Mac.